Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Increasing clouds and humid today, with showers and thunderstorms developing from south to north during the day. Highs in the 80s, lower 90s near the Canadian Border.

Showers and storms tonight. Becoming windy, especially closer to the coast. Lows near 70.

Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s.