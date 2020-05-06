 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds today, with the risk of a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Partly sunny tomorrow, with the risk of a few showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

