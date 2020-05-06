Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:55 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Increasing clouds today, with the risk of a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the upper 30s. Partly sunny tomorrow, with the risk of a few showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail