 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 31 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 60s.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 60s.

weather
paul caiano