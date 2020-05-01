Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 31 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:53 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 60s. Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 60s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail