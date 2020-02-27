Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain and snow tapering off to snow showers today. Windy with early highs in the 30s and 40s, followed by falling temperatures. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches in the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and Catskills. Accumulations in the western Adirondacks / Tug Hill Plateau region will be significantly higher.

Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers tonight. Lows in the teens and lower 20s. Additional significant accumulations in the western Adirondacks / Tug Hill Plateau region.

Partly sunny, breezy and colder tomorrow, with a few snow showers and heavier squalls in the snow belts. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Additional significant snow accumulations in the western Adirondacks / Tug Hill Plateau region.