Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain showers and mountain snow showers today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy and becoming breezy with rain and snow tonight. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches, mainly in the Adirondacks and central New York.

Cloudy with rain changing to snow tomorrow before tapering off to showers. Windy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches in the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and Catskills.