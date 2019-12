Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and turning windy with scattered snow showers and squalls today. Early highs in the lower 30s, with temperatures falling through the 20s later in the day.

Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers tonight. Lows from zero to 10 above.

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the teens.