Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 47 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Cloudy with rain today. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Cloudy with showers this evening, then some clearing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 60s.