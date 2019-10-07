Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 47 minutes ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain today. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cloudy with showers this evening, then some clearing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tags: 
weather