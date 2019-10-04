Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 27 seconds ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:55 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Clouds this morning, then increasing sunshine and breezy today. Highs in the mid 50s. Clear with areas of frost tonight. Lows in the lower-to-mid 30s. Sunny but cool tomorrow. Highs in the upper 50s. Tags: weatherShareTweetEmail