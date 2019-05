Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Increasing clouds tonight, with the chance of showers by morning in the Mohawk Valley and Western Catskills. Lows in the lower 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.