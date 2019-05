Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers and storms early tonight, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.