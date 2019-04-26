Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 11 seconds ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain today. Highs in the 50s to around 60. 

More rain tonight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Showers tomorrow morning, then partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs in the lower-to-mid 50s.

Tags: 
weather