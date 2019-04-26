Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 11 seconds ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:38 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Cloudy with rain today. Highs in the 50s to around 60. More rain tonight. Lows in the lower 40s. Showers tomorrow morning, then partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs in the lower-to-mid 50s. Tags: weatherShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.