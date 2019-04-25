Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:31 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny today. Highs in the 60s. Increasing clouds tonight, with the chance of rain by sunrise. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Cloudy with rain tomorrow. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Tags: weatherShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.