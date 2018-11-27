Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy with steady wet snow and rain ending this morning, then scattered snow and rain showers this afternoon. The more persistent snow showers could lead to an additional 1-3 inches accumulation, mainly in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few rain and snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow, with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.