Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Summary

By Paul Caiano 8 minutes ago
  • Paul Caiano
    Paul Caiano
    WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for Oct. 4, 2019.

Tags: 
weather

Related Content

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 5 hours ago
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Clouds this morning, then increasing sunshine and breezy today. Highs in the mid 50s.

Garett Argianas' Evening Weather

By Garett Argianas 20 hours ago
Garett Argianas

Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019.