Related Program: Midday Magazine Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 5:58 Credit WNYT Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for Monday, August 3, 2020. Tags: paul caianoShareTweetEmail Related Content Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 6 hours ago WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:53 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the upper 80s. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 31, 2020 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:41 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:44 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for Thursday, July 30, 2020. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 30, 2020 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:49 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with a scattered shower or thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 29, 2020 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:29 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for July 29, 2020.