 Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Credit WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for Monday, August 3, 2020.

Tags: 
paul caiano

Related Content

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 6 hours ago
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the upper 80s.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 31, 2020
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 80s.

Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast

Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 30, 2020
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds with a scattered shower or thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid 80s.

Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 29, 2020
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for July 29, 2020.