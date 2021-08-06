Related Program: Midday Magazine Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • 32 minutes ago Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:19 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, August 6, 2021. Tags: paul caianoShareTweetEmail Related Content Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 5 hours ago WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:13 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Aug 5, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:44 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, August 5, 2021. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Aug 5, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:49 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today, with more clouds and a shower in New England and more sun north and west. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Aug 4, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:51 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Aug 4, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:42 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today, with more clouds south and more sun north. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.