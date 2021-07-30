Related Program: Midday Magazine Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:38 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, July 30, 2021. Tags: paul caianoShareTweetEmail Related Content Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 5 hours ago WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:55 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A morning shower, then increasing sunshine and breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 29, 2021 Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Listen Listening... / 6:04 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, July 29, 2021. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 29, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:55 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 28, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:25 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 27, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:42 NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for July 27, 2021.