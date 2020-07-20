 Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano 53 minutes ago

Credit WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Monday, July 20, 2020.

Tags: 
paul caiano
weather

Related Content

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 6 hours ago
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms, then increasing sunshine, hot and humid today. Highs in the lower 90s.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 17, 2020
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, July 17, 2020.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 17, 2020
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and breezy today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-to-mid 80s.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 16, 2020
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 16, 2020
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds today, with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm by evening. Highs in the lower-to-mid 80s.