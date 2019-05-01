Pat Ryan Wins Ulster County Executive Special Election

By Allison Dunne 2 minutes ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Democratic candidate for Ulster County executive handily won a special election Tuesday.

Unofficial results showed Pat Ryan with 74 percent of the vote. He defeated Republican Jack Hayes. Ryan, the runner-up in the 19th Congressional District 2018 primary, delivered his victory speech at Keegan Ales in Kingston.

“I think it sent a very strong message, a loud and clear message, that what happened in Ulster County and in our country, but in Ulster County, in 2018 was not an anomaly,” Ryan says.

The Ulster County executive seat opened after Democrat Mike Hein joined the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in February. Ryan and Hayes face off again in November.

Pat Ryan
Ulster County Executive
Jack Hayes

