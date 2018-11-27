Parade Scheduled For Glens Falls Football Champions

Celebrations have been scheduled for the New York state champion Glens Falls High School football team.

The Glens Falls High School football team captured the Class B state title at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University Saturday.

A school pep rally for students only will be held at the Glens Falls High School Auditorium Thursday, where a proclamation from the City of Glens Falls will be presented.

On Saturday, a parade will start at the high school and end at the Cool Insuring Arena, where the football team will attend the Adirondack Thunder hockey game and appear on the ice for a presentation.

The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m.