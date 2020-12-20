 Pace And Bard Early College Ink Joint Admission Agreement | WAMC

Pace And Bard Early College Ink Joint Admission Agreement

By Allison Dunne 35 seconds ago
  • Bard College President Leon Botstein (left) and Pace University President Marvin Krislov announce a new joint admission agreement.
    Courtesy of Pace University

Two academic institutions have a new joint admission agreement.

Pace University and Bard Early College (BEC) have signed the new agreement allowing Bard Early College students who earn an associate’s degree through the Early College to matriculate into Pace with junior standing. Bard Early College is a division of Annandale-on-Hudson based Bard College that offers tuition-free college credits to high school students at its network of schools throughout New York City, Newark, Baltimore, Cleveland, New Orleans and Washington D.C. Pace, with campuses in Pleasantville in Westchester County and Manhattan, has signed similar agreements with community colleges in Westchester, Rockland and Suffolk Counties.

