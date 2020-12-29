Our Top Global Stories Of 2020 Not About The Pandemic

It seemed like there was only one global health story this year: the pandemic.

But that wasn't the only topic that grabbed our audience's attention. According to NPR's data on pageviews, readers were attracted to all kinds of Goats and Soda stories in 2020.

The mix of content might surprise you. A 2019 story about how to teach kids to control their anger made a huge comeback. Readers loved our commentary on the Netflix reality show Indian Matchmaking -- and an explainer on locusts. And photos of our beautiful planet made a big impression.

Here's a list of the most popular stories on our blog in 2020, based on pageviews, that were not about the pandemic.

The Inuit culture has developed a sophisticated way to sculpt kids' behavior without yelling or scolding. Could discipline actually be playful? Read the story here.

They're swarming in gargantuan numbers in parts of Africa and South Asia — and posing a major threat to the food supply. If you have questions about these insects, we have answers. Read the story here.

Esther Ngumbi, a professor from Kenya, and Ifeanyi Nsofor, a doctor in Nigeria, react to the megastar's movie-length music video — and to criticism of Beyoncé creation from other Africans. Read the story here.

The TV series, which debuted on the streaming service, has sparked debates about colorism, classism and casteism. Read the story here.

In his new book, The Human Planet: Earth at the Dawn of the Anthropocene, George Steinmetz offers a bird's-eye view of the mark humans have made on the global landscape. Read the story here.

There are many ways to refer to the parts of our planet where people lack decent health care, education and services like electricity and clean water. And just about every label has its problems. This story was first posted in 2015 but is still timely in 2020. Read the story here.

They faced bias against women in science. They faced racism because their families come from Africa. And they triumphed in a competition to develop a problem-solving app! Read the story here.

A new study from Kenya compared young children who have an older sister as compared to an older brother. Big sisters the world over won't be surprised at the findings. Read the story here.

Awash in color, texture and movement, the winners of the Siena International Photo Awards showcase images of beauty, culture and nature across the globe. Read the story here.

