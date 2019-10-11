"Our Godfather" Probes One Family's Mafia Secret

There’s a compelling new mobster movie now streaming on Netflix – but it’s probably not what you’re picturing. The documentary “Our Godfather” focuses on what happened after one of Cosa Nostra’s top figures left the organization, told his secrets, and embarked on an underground life as a family man in the U.S.

As co-director and producer Andrew Meier demonstrates, life under the constant threat of mafia retribution took its toll on Tommaso Buscetta’s family, and does to this day.

“Our Godfather” has been racking up accolades on the festival circuit.