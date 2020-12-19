 OSI Says Improvements To Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Are Finished | WAMC

OSI Says Improvements To Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Are Finished

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Portion of Wallkill Valley Rail Trail
    Portion of Wallkill Valley Rail Trail
    Courtesy of the Open Space Institute

Improvements to a rail trail in Ulster County, New York, have been completed.

                                     

The Open Space Institute, in partnership with the Wallkill Valley Land Trust, and the Hudson River Valley Greenway, say the $1 million improvements are visible in public access and safety along the northern 9.5-mile stretch of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail. This section begins at Cragswood Road in New Paltz and ends at NYS Route 32 in the City of Kingston. The project started over the summer and now, with the improvements completed, officials say the trail is primed for inclusion as part of the Empire State Trail. Improvements include trail path resurfacing with a permeable stone dust surface, rehabilitation of three bridges and improved signage.

Tags: 
Wallkill Valley Rail Trail
Open Space Institute
Wallkill Valley Land Trust
Hudson River Valley Greenway

