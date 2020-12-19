OSI Says Improvements To Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Are Finished

Improvements to a rail trail in Ulster County, New York, have been completed.
The Open Space Institute, in partnership with the Wallkill Valley Land Trust, and the Hudson River Valley Greenway, say the $1 million improvements are visible in public access and safety along the northern 9.5-mile stretch of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail. This section begins at Cragswood Road in New Paltz and ends at NYS Route 32 in the City of Kingston. The project started over the summer and now, with the improvements completed, officials say the trail is primed for inclusion as part of the Empire State Trail. Improvements include trail path resurfacing with a permeable stone dust surface, rehabilitation of three bridges and improved signage.