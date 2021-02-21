Orange County Resident Is Promoted To One-Star General

An Orange County resident has been promoted to one-star general in the New York National Guard.

Isabel Rivera Smith, a Goshen resident and Iraq War veteran who started in the Army as a truck driver in 1985, has been promoted to brigadier general in the New York Army National Guard. Smith serves as the director of joint staff for the New York National Guard. She is responsible for state emergency operations, and missions involving both the New York Army and Air National Guard. Her awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal. Smith is also the recipient of the 2017 Latina Style Military Service Award.