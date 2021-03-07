Orange County Nonprofit Changes Its Name

A non-profit organization in Orange County, New York is changing its name after 50 years.

The Orange County Citizens Foundation has chosen a new name it says better represents its mission and reach across the region. The new name – Vision Hudson Valley – has been announced ahead of the organization’s 50th anniversary in April. And while the mission remains the same — finding balanced ways to improve residents’ quality of life — the new name reflects a commitment to engage a broad audience throughout the region. Vision Hudson Valley President Nancy Proyect says the programs they’ve established in Orange County, projects that include land use and transportation planning, can be replicated elsewhere.