Orange County Health Commissioner Vaccinates 107-Year-Old Resident

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman vaccinates Sophia Bott at her Greenwood Lake home on Sunday, March 21st. Seated behind Bott is one of her caregivers, Karen Eskholme.
    Courtesy of the Orange County Department of Health

As part of a program to vaccinate homebound residents against COVID-19, the Orange County health commissioner vaccinated a 107-year-old woman on Sunday.

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman administered a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to 107-year-old Sophia Bott at her Greenwood Lake home. Bott, who will turn 108 on May 7th, has lived with her daughter since she turned 100. She fractured her leg in February of last year and has issues walking. Bott also survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Dr. Gelman vaccinated homebound residents, predominantly senior citizens ages 65 and older in Florida, Warwick, Port Jervis, Middletown, New Windsor, the Town of Wallkill and City of Newburgh on Sunday.

