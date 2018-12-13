Online Retailer Says New Pittsfield Call Center Will Create 300 Jobs

By 1 hour ago

A Boston-based online home furnishing retailer says it’s bringing 300 jobs to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. 

Wayfair – which says it employs 11,000 worldwide – is eyeing existent spaces in Berkshire County’s largest community for a new call center. Jane Carpenter works in the company’s media relations department.

“Probably about 250 of those jobs are the frontline sales and service roles, and then about 50 would be more of management roles,” she told WAMC.

It’s part of a statewide expansion of 3,300 new jobs. The Commonwealth’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved more than $31 million in tax credits for Wayfair to carry out its plan.

Tags: 
pittsfield

Related Content

CEO Of Company Buying Beacon Cinema Outlines Plans

By Nov 29, 2018

Tuesday night, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Council voted to forgive more than $2.5 million in debt on the Beacon Cinema. The choice was between the downtown movie theater facing foreclosure or accepting the loss as part of a deal with a Michigan-based company called Phoenix Theatres. Phoenix first became involved with the Beacon years ago through its management company InSight, which evaluated the Beacon’s business for the banks that financed it. The CEO of that company, Cory Jacobson, appeared at the meeting to discuss why he wants to take over the struggling theater and its historic building, which also houses WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau. Jacobson spoke with WAMC about his vision for a staple of Berkshire County’s largest city.

Pittsfield Forgiving $2.55 Million In Debt To Secure Beacon Cinema Sale

By Nov 28, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield City Council has approved a plan to forgive more than $2.5 million in debt for a downtown movie theater.

Proposed Pittsfield Sewer And Water Rates Move Forward

By Dec 6, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

The mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts saw her proposed water and sewer rates for the coming year pass a key hurdle this week.