Online Retailer Says New Pittsfield Call Center Will Create 300 Jobs

A Boston-based online home furnishing retailer says it’s bringing 300 jobs to Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Wayfair – which says it employs 11,000 worldwide – is eyeing existent spaces in Berkshire County’s largest community for a new call center. Jane Carpenter works in the company’s media relations department.

“Probably about 250 of those jobs are the frontline sales and service roles, and then about 50 would be more of management roles,” she told WAMC.

It’s part of a statewide expansion of 3,300 new jobs. The Commonwealth’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved more than $31 million in tax credits for Wayfair to carry out its plan.