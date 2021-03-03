 One Year Later, Westchester Will Commemorate First COVID Case | WAMC

One Year Later, Westchester Will Commemorate First COVID Case

By Allison Dunne 2 hours ago
  • Poster for Westchester COVID Commemoration, March 3, 2021
    Poster for Westchester COVID Commemoration, March 3, 2021
    Courtesy of Westchester County government

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is hosting a COVID-19 commemoration Wednesday, marking one year since the county’s first confirmed case. It will be livestreamed on Facebook.

County Executive Latimer will host a commemoration of the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case at 11 a.m. in the lobby of the county office building in White Plains. The lobby now houses the county’s “Ribbons of Remembrance” memorial, which contains purple ribbons with the names of those loved ones have lost to COVID. More than 2,000 Westchester County residents have died from COVID-19. At noon, Latimer will lead the county in a moment of silence to remember them. In the evening, he’ll lead a countywide applause for healthcare workers. Latimer is also directing flags at all county facilities to be flown at half-staff.

Tags: 
Westchester County
Ribbons of Remembrance
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
COVID-19

Related Content

More Vaccination Sites Will Open In The Lower Hudson Valley

By Allison Dunne Feb 18, 2021
A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says 13 pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week; two are in the lower Hudson Valley.

Westchester Locales Are Featured In Award-Nominated Productions

By Allison Dunne Feb 15, 2021
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" on Hulu
Courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn

Nominees for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards were announced earlier this month. And some of the nominees were in productions filmed in Westchester County.

Westchester County Exec Holds Ceremony To Remember Lives Lost To COVID-19

By Allison Dunne Dec 4, 2020
Ribbons of Remembrance Ceremony, Yonkers, NY, December 3, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Westchester County Executive George Latimer

Westchester County officials and spiritual leaders participated in a ceremony Thursday to honor residents lost to COVID-19. County Executive George Latimer hosted the ceremony at a Ribbons of Remembrance memorial in a county park in Yonkers.

Standing in front of three rows of purple ribbons fluttering in the breeze on a tree and rope structure at Lenoir Nature Preserve in Yonkers, Senior Pastor at the Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church Reverend Troy Decohen offered prayers.

Westchester Distributes Draft Police Reform Report And Recommendations

By Allison Dunne Feb 11, 2021
Westchester County Executive George Latimer et al. discuss Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force Report & Recommendations
Courtesy of the Office of Westchester County Executive George Latimer

A task force in Westchester County has issued its draft police reform report and recommendations. A few of the task force members are discussing some of the recommendations in the 179-page report.

Documenting COVID One Year In: NY Historian Continuing Pandemic Timeline

By Mar 1, 2021
A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

It was on March 1, 2020 that New York state confirmed the first case of a novel coronavirus that would eventually change everyday life across the United States and the world. So how will history treat this COVID-19 era? Since early 2020, Madison County Historian Matt Urtz has been compiling a timeline of key events and personal stories in hopes of chipping away at that monumental task.

Kingston Creates Resource Web Page For Businesses

By Allison Dunne Feb 27, 2021
Ram's Valley ribbon cutting
Courtesy of the City of Kingston

After year-long COVID-19 challenges, Kingston, New York is offering more support for local businesses.

Saratoga County Health Officials Deliver Vaccine Update

By Feb 18, 2021
Saratoga County officials speak Wednesday on Facebook Live
Image capture by WAMC

Officials in Saratoga County provided updates Wednesday on a number of efforts related to assisting residents during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site To Open In Albany

Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Another COVID-19 mass vaccination site is opening up in Albany. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the Washington Avenue Armory will receive doses from the federal government and be partially staffed by the New York National Guard.