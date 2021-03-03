One Year Later, Westchester Will Commemorate First COVID Case

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is hosting a COVID-19 commemoration Wednesday, marking one year since the county’s first confirmed case. It will be livestreamed on Facebook.

County Executive Latimer will host a commemoration of the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case at 11 a.m. in the lobby of the county office building in White Plains. The lobby now houses the county’s “Ribbons of Remembrance” memorial, which contains purple ribbons with the names of those loved ones have lost to COVID. More than 2,000 Westchester County residents have died from COVID-19. At noon, Latimer will lead the county in a moment of silence to remember them. In the evening, he’ll lead a countywide applause for healthcare workers. Latimer is also directing flags at all county facilities to be flown at half-staff.