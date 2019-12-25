One Reported Dead In Colonie Car Collision

Just after 7 a.m. this morning, the Colonie, New York Police Department says it received a call for a one car crash in front of 2141 Central Avenue.

It says that an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a utility pole, where it split in half, ejecting three of its four occupants. One of those occupants – an adult male – was reported dead at the scene. The Colonie PD says that the driver and the other two passengers were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with critical injuries and were last reported to be in surgery for multiple traumatic injuries. It has not released the identity of any of the occupants pending notification of family and next of kin. While no determination has been made about the cause of the crash or if alcohol or drugs were involved, police say high speed was likely a factor. Central Avenue is closed between Lisha Kill Road and Lansing Road and motorists should avoid the area if possible. A detour utilizing Albany Street is allowing motorists to by-pass the crash scene. Police say that National Grid is on scene to address the broken utility pole. Colonie Police Traffic Safety Investigators are still conducting their investigation.