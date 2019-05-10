Oligan Distilling near the Albany Airport has been making their signature vodka since last May and now their tasting room at the distillery is open.

The distillery is developing a gin that should be available soon and they eventually plan to add spirits, wine and beer from other New York makers.

The owner is Sean O’Keeffe, who previously worked locally at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in East Greenbush and learned distilling at Kings County Distillery in Brooklyn. He joined us this morning to talk Vodka and make us a few drinks.

"Dirty Oli" - Ingredients: Oligan Vodka, grenadine, Schweppes Ginger Ale, maraschino cherries, ice

Pour 2 oz. Oligan Vodka over 3 ice cubes in a high ball glass. Add a splash of grenadine then 8 oz. Schweppes Ginger Ale and top off with 2 maraschino cherries. Stir lightly."Oligan Martini" - Ingredients:

Oligan Gin (or Oligan Vodka), dry vermouth, olive juice, olives ice

Put three ice cubes in a cocktail mixer. Add a splash of dry vermouth, two teaspoons of olive juice, and 6 oz. of Oligan Gin (or Oligan Vodka if preferred) to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Pour into a martini glass either straight or over rocks. Add two green olives on a toothpick.

"Gin and Tonic" - Ingredients: Oligan Gin, Schweppes Tonic Water, lime, ice

Pour 2 oz. Oligan Gin over 3 ice cubes in a high ball glass. Add 8 oz. Schweppes Tonic Water. Squeeze one eighth of a lime into the cocktail and place a slice of lime on the rim of the glass.

"Gin Fizz" - Ingredients: Oligan Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup (2:1 ratio sugar to water), Perrier carbonated mineral water, ice

Pour 2 oz. Oligan Gin over 3 ice cubes in a high ball glass. Add a splash of lemon juice and a tablespoon of simple syrup. Top off with 8 oz. of Perrier carbonated mineral water.

Oligan Distilling is located at 918 Albany-Shaker Road in Latham.