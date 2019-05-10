Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Oligan Distilling

Oligan Distilling near the Albany Airport has been making their signature vodka since last May and now their tasting room at the distillery is open.

The distillery is developing a gin that should be available soon and they eventually plan to add spirits, wine and beer from other New York makers.

The owner is Sean O’Keeffe, who previously worked locally at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in East Greenbush and learned distilling at Kings County Distillery in Brooklyn. He joined us this morning to talk Vodka and make us a few drinks.

  • "Dirty Oli" - Ingredients: Oligan Vodka, grenadine, Schweppes Ginger Ale, maraschino cherries, ice

Pour 2 oz. Oligan Vodka over 3 ice cubes in a high ball glass. Add a splash of grenadine then 8 oz. Schweppes Ginger Ale and top off with 2 maraschino cherries. Stir lightly."Oligan Martini" - Ingredients:

  • Oligan Gin (or Oligan Vodka), dry vermouth, olive juice, olives ice

Put three ice cubes in a cocktail mixer. Add a splash of dry vermouth, two teaspoons of olive juice, and 6 oz. of Oligan Gin (or Oligan Vodka if preferred) to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Pour into a martini glass either straight or over rocks. Add two green olives on a toothpick.

  • "Gin and Tonic" - Ingredients: Oligan Gin, Schweppes Tonic Water, lime, ice

Pour 2 oz. Oligan Gin over 3 ice cubes in a high ball glass. Add 8 oz. Schweppes Tonic Water. Squeeze one eighth of a lime into the cocktail and place a slice of lime on the rim of the glass.

  • "Gin Fizz" - Ingredients: Oligan Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup (2:1 ratio sugar to water), Perrier carbonated mineral water, ice

Pour 2 oz. Oligan Gin over 3 ice cubes in a high ball glass. Add a splash of lemon juice and a tablespoon of simple syrup. Top off with 8 oz. of Perrier carbonated mineral water.

Oligan Distilling is located at 918 Albany-Shaker Road in Latham.

The Roundtable
distilling

Autumn Cocktails With Yankee Distillers

By Nov 2, 2018
Yankee Distillers logo

Yankee Distillers is located in the heart of Saratoga County in Clifton Park, NY. They distill all of their products in small batches at their facility in custom Italian made copper stills where they use 100% unmalted New York State Grain for their Bourbon, Rye, and Vodka.

As we make our way to the holiday season we think about great cocktails for this autumn season. Yankee Distillers co-owners Scott Luning and Matt Jager join us to talk about the distillery and fall cocktails. We also welcome guest tasters Ray Graf and Bill Dolan. 

Food Friday: Cocktails, Distilling & Spirits: 9/8/17

WAMC

It’s happy hour here on Food Friday. We’re going to delve into the wonderful world of cocktails, distilling and spirits. John Fischer, professor at the Culinary Institute of America, is joined by Rick Sicari and John Curtin of The Albany Distilling Company. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Berkshire Mountain Distillers And Harvest Spirits

By Apr 29, 2016
Chris Weld and Derek Grout in studio A

Craft distilling provides jobs to the agricultural, tourism and beverage industries – they also provide Federal and state tax revenue. Both New York and Massachusetts have distiller guilds, which serve to promote local spirits, interface with government and coordinate legislative goals.

We are joined today by two prominent and impressive distilleries in our region.

Berkshire Mountain Distillers was established in 2007 and has created a line of award-winning artisanal spirits including Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gins, Ragged Mountain Rum, Ice Glen Vodka, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey, currently available in 19 different states. All products are handcrafted in small batches in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at the Berkshire’s first legal distillery since prohibition.

Harvest Spirits Farm Distillery was founded in 2008 on a third generation apple farm in Valatie, New York. Their Core Vodka, Cornelius Applejack, John Henry Single Malt Whiskey, Black Raspberry Core Vodka, Cornelius Cherry Applejack, Cornelius Peach Applejack, and Rare Pear Brandy are all made 100 gallons at a time in their German copper pot still.

Chris Weld of Berkshire Mountain Distillers and Derek Grout of Harvest Spirits join us.