Officials Say Many Vermont Students Are Struggling

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont is much closer than many other states in getting kids fully back to in-person learning amid the pandemic but even with improvements to remote learning and some in-person instruction many students are struggling.



Vermont Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Squirrel says a study done in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health and the University of Vermont found that youths aged 12 to 17 reported increases in depressive symptoms and anxiety in the fall of 2020, compared to the fall of 2019. “School is the point of both access to services and assessment of need. Without the school key safeguards are less available to those children and youth who are most vulnerable.”



Governor Scott says the stresses are not a reflection on the hard work of teachers.



