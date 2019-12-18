Officials To Cut Ribbon On Schenectady Boys & Girls Club

Officials will the cut the ribbon on a new Boys & Girls Club in Schenectady Thursday

The nearly 40,000-square foot Adeline Wright Graham Boys & Girls Club building is completed.

The $13 million, two-story building features a large gymnasium, learning labs, a theater, radio station, and other amenities.

Backed by a sizeable team of donors, the new center will be able to accommodate 300 kids and teens a day.

Young Club members will join local officials for a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. at the new building in Schenectady’s Quackenbush Park.

