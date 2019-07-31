O'Connell Suspends Campaign For Springfield Mayor

Listen to the interview with Matt Szafranski.

There has been a jolt in the race for mayor in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

Linda O’Connell, one of four people who qualified for the September preliminary ballot for Springfield mayor, has suspended her campaign.

In a statement, she said the suspension was because of a “sudden onset of a health condition.”

To access the sudden impact of O’Connell’s departure, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, founder and editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.