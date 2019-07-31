Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

O'Connell Suspends Campaign For Springfield Mayor

By 43 minutes ago

    

Linda O'Connell spoke at an event on July 18 marking the launch of her campaign for mayor of Springfield. Less than two weeks later, she announced the suspension of the campaign due to a " sudden onset of a health condition."
Credit WAMC

     There has been a jolt in the race for mayor in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

     Linda O’Connell, one of four people who qualified for the September preliminary ballot for Springfield mayor, has suspended her campaign.

      In a statement, she said the suspension was because of a “sudden onset of a health condition.”

     To access the sudden impact of O’Connell’s departure, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, founder and editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.

Tags: 
Linda O'Connell
Springfield Election 2019
Springfield Mayoral Election 2019
Matt Szfranski

