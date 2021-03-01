 NYT: Third Accuser Says Cuomo Touched Her At 2019 Wedding | WAMC

NYT: Third Accuser Says Cuomo Touched Her At 2019 Wedding

  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at his briefing May 5, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49860390977/

Another woman came forward to accuse embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate touching on Monday night, adding to the political turmoil already surrounding the third-term Democrat.

Anna Ruch told the New York Times in a detailed account that the governor touched her bare back and face at a 2019 wedding in New York City he had spoken at, and asked if he could kiss her. The newspaper included a photo of the encounter, which Ruch said left her "confused and shocked and embarrassed."

It's the latest blow for Cuomo, who is also facing allegations that he sexually harassed two former aides, something he denies, and says he is “truly sorry” for if his remarks created any unintentional misunderstandings. The attorney general is launching an investigation, with subpoena powers.

On February 24, when the charges were first made public, Cuomo cancelled a scheduled coronavirus briefing. He has released the daily figures on the infection rate and number of New Yorkers who have passed away. But the governor, with his political future in potential jeopardy, has not held a public coronavirus briefing since.  

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Cuomo's Political Fortunes Rise And Fall In Year One Of COVID-19

By 8 hours ago
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking as the USNS Comfort arrives in New York City March 30, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49717220477/in/album-72157713688946722/

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case in New York. Since then, more than 38,000 New Yorkers have died of the virus so far and more than 1.5 million were infected.

Cuomo Acknowledges “Insensitive” Comments, Denies Inappropriate Touching

By Feb 28, 2021
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking in Saranac Lake
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Facing allegations of inappropriate comments and touching from former aides, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is acknowledging that his past comments “may have been insensitive or too personal.” However, the Democrat says he “never inappropriately touched anybody” and “never propositioned anybody.”