NYT: Third Accuser Says Cuomo Touched Her At 2019 Wedding

Another woman came forward to accuse embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate touching on Monday night, adding to the political turmoil already surrounding the third-term Democrat.

Anna Ruch told the New York Times in a detailed account that the governor touched her bare back and face at a 2019 wedding in New York City he had spoken at, and asked if he could kiss her. The newspaper included a photo of the encounter, which Ruch said left her "confused and shocked and embarrassed."

The time has come. The Governor must resign. https://t.co/GjcvuNfpfQ — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) March 2, 2021

It's the latest blow for Cuomo, who is also facing allegations that he sexually harassed two former aides, something he denies, and says he is “truly sorry” for if his remarks created any unintentional misunderstandings. The attorney general is launching an investigation, with subpoena powers.

On February 24, when the charges were first made public, Cuomo cancelled a scheduled coronavirus briefing. He has released the daily figures on the infection rate and number of New Yorkers who have passed away. But the governor, with his political future in potential jeopardy, has not held a public coronavirus briefing since.