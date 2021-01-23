NYSSBA's Schneider On Cuomo's Budget Plan, The Biden Administration, And COVID-19

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released his budget plan. Actually, two budget plans — one built on billions of dollars in long-sought federal aid, and one that plans for cuts if the aid doesn’t come through. A day later, President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Watching the week’s developments closely was Robert Schneider, Executive Director of the New York State School Boards Association. He spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about how districts are planning without knowing where the state budget due April 1 will wind up.