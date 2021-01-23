 NYSSBA's Schneider On Cuomo's Budget Plan, The Biden Administration, And COVID-19 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

NYSSBA's Schneider On Cuomo's Budget Plan, The Biden Administration, And COVID-19

By 3 hours ago
  • Classroom in the new HAAS building.
    Classroom in the new HAAS building.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released his budget plan. Actually, two budget plans — one built on billions of dollars in long-sought federal aid, and one that plans for cuts if the aid doesn’t come through. A day later, President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Watching the week’s developments closely was Robert Schneider, Executive Director of the New York State School Boards Association. He spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about how districts are planning without knowing where the state budget due April 1 will wind up.

Tags: 
NYSSBA
Robert Schneider

Related Content

NYSSBA Counsel Discusses Health, Ed Departments' Coronavirus Guidance

By Allison Dunne Mar 10, 2020
New York State School Boards Association Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel Jay Worona
Courtesy of the New York State School Boards Association

The New York state Departments of Health and Education issued updated guidance Monday requiring schools to immediately close for 24-hours if a student or staff member attended school before receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.  WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison spoke with New York State School Boards Association Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel Jay Worona about the guidance to school and community health officials.

NYSSBA Reacts To Cuomo's Education Proposals

By Jan 9, 2020
NYSSBA's David Albert
NYSSBA

Education leaders were paying close attention to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address. But, David Albert, the Director of Communications, Marketing and Research for the New York State School Boards Association, says public K through 12 education wasn’t a top item in the Democrat’s speech this year.

NY Voters Approve Vast Majority Of School Budgets

By Brian Shields May 24, 2019
New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Tim Kremer
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New Yorkers went to the polls on Tuesday to decide school budgets and school board elections. The New York State School Boards Association says 98.4 percent of the school budgets were approved. 

NYSSBA's Kremer Details Budget Hopes Ahead Of Governor's Address

By Brian Shields Jan 14, 2019
New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Tim Kremer
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo will outline his legislative priorities Tuesday afternoon during a speech that will include his state of the state and budget message. Several education groups have called for state aid to total between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in the fiscal year that begins April 1. 