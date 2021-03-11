 NYSEG Is Upgrading Circuits In Putnam County | WAMC

NYSEG Is Upgrading Circuits In Putnam County

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • NYSEG Begins Upgrades in Carmel, Putnam County, NY
    NYSEG Begins Upgrades in Carmel, Putnam County, NY
    Courtesy of NYSEG

A power company has begun electric system upgrades in one of the New York towns it serves. The project is part of NYSEG’s resiliency program to harden its system and guard against power outages from severe weather.

New York State Electric & Gas has recently began construction on two circuit upgrade projects in the town of Carmel in Putnam County. NYSEG is performing work along Horsepound Road in the northern section of town, which serves the Carmel town hall and police department and the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department fire house. The other circuit is along Stebbins Road in the southern portion of town. The poles being used for these projects are wider than the previous ones, making them more wind resistant, and there will be some rock drilling to get them into the ground. Construction is expected to be completed in April.

NYSEG
Carmel
putnam county

