NYS Senator Wants Background Checks On Mall Santas

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley has introduced a bill to ensure that employees who work as Santa and the Easter bunny are not sex offenders.

Democratic state Senator James Skoufis says his bill would require background checks for individuals who apply for jobs dressing as children’s characters like Santa Claus. Skoufis says the measure aims to better protect children as oftentimes employees donning character costumes have substantial contact with children, posing with them for pictures and having them sit on their laps. Skoufis says there is a list of sex offenders and it’s time to check it twice. His bill also establishes penalties for violations. If signed into law, the bill would take effect the following November.