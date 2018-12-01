NYS Senator Urges Stronger Data Security Rules Following Marriott Breach

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Don Hankins/Flickr

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley is renewing his call to pass data security regulations following a security breach of the Marriott hotel empire. The breach compromised personal and sensitive information of some 500 million Marriott guests over four years.

Democratic state Senator David Carlucci says New York needs to pass stronger data security laws, like the SHIELD Act, to prevent data breaches and require companies to install stricter data security safeguards. SHIELD stands for "Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security.” Carlucci had introduced the measure following the Equifax breach in 2017, saying there needs to be a timeframe, such as 48 hours, by which individuals have to be notified of a data breach. The breach at Marriott is one of the largest in history. Carlucci says Marriott should pay to place a credit freeze on all impacted customers’ credit reports.

