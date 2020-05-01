NYS Senator Sponsors Bill To Extend Property Tax Deadline

With residents facing economic hardship from the COVID-19 crisis, a New York state senator from the lower Hudson Valley has introduced legislation to delay the property tax deadline.

Democratic state Senator David Carlucci’s legislation would delay quarterly installment payments of county, town, village and school property taxes through December 31, 2020. Residents and small businesses would not incur any late fees. Rockland and Westchester Counties have some of the highest property taxes in the nation, averaging more than $17,000 when including school and local property taxes. Westchester County Executive George Latimer recently signed a property-tax relief measure to reduce late-payment penalties for town property taxpayers, regardless of specific hardship qualification, by as much as 80 percent through July 15.