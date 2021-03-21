NYS Senator Sponsors A Bill To Expand Certain Benefits

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley has introduced a bill to close a loophole when it comes to benefits for family members of the police and fire retirement system.

Democratic state Senator James Skoufis says his bill would allow family beneficiaries of police officers and firefighters who passed away within 30 days of filing a retirement application to receive pension benefits. Currently, he says a loophole in state law deprives families of the ability to obtain pension benefits in this case, allowing family members to receive only death benefits, which are lower payments. Skoufis say a constituent brought the matter to his attention last year.