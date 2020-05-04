 NYS Senator Says Much Work Remains For The Rest Of The Session | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

NYS Senator Says Much Work Remains For The Rest Of The Session

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • NYS Senator Pete Harckham, 40th District, gives a thumb's up to a donor at the food drive in Sleepy Hollow, May 2, 2020
    NYS Senator Pete Harckham, 40th District, gives a thumb's up to a donor at the food drive in Sleepy Hollow, May 2, 2020
    Courtesy of the NYS Senator Pete Harckham's office

In a typical year, New York state lawmakers would be entering the last few weeks of the legislative session — with the state budget already finished but the so-called “big ugly” still looming. This year has been anything but typical. But one New York state senator said he expects to be back in Albany in the next week or two, though there has been no formal announcement. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with first-term state Senator Pete Harckham about this and other COVID impacts.

Harckham represents the 40th District, which includes parts of Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess Counties.

Meantime, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Friday announced the legislature will soon hold two public hearings to address the impacts of COVID-19. The hearings will be conducted virtually and additional details will be released at a later date. One hearing will evaluate the current and future economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses, including farms; whether the federal response is sufficient in relation to the impact on the state; and if efforts to help small businesses have been effective in targeting the businesses most in need. A second hearing will examine the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on minority communities.

Tags: 
State Senator Pete Harckham
COVID-19

Related Content

Workers Will Permanently Shut Down Indian Point 2 Tonight

By Allison Dunne Apr 30, 2020

The first of two functioning reactors at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York’s Westchester County is permanently shutting down tonight. It's something that might have garnered some in-person fanfare, but the COVID-19 pandemic has squelched any such recognition. Meantime, two area state lawmakers are promoting a few bills pertaining to the shutdown.

NYS Senator Introduces Bills To Raise Certain Earnings Caps Amid Pandemic

By Allison Dunne Mar 26, 2020
NYS Senator Pete Harckham
Courtesy of the Office of NYS Senator Pete Harckham

A New York state Senator has introduced legislation to address some of the financial concerns related to COVID-19. Democrat Pete Harckham spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne about these bills and his views on the budget due April 1. NOTE: This interview from Wednesday precedes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget-related announcements Thursday.

Lawmakers Press For NYS DOT Rail Crossing Study

By Allison Dunne Feb 6, 2020
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Five years after the deadliest crash in Metro-North Railroad history, New York state lawmakers are renewing calls for safety upgrades to rail grade crossings.

NRC Is Reviewing Application To Transfer Indian Point For Decommissioning

By Allison Dunne Jan 24, 2020
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is reviewing an application from Entergy Nuclear Operations to transfer Indian Point licenses to another company for decommissioning.  The application has kicked off a public comment period and the opportunity to request a hearing.

Capital Region COVID-19 Curve Slowly Descending

By 3 hours ago
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas hold a COVID-19 facebook briefing.
facebook

Overall deaths from COVID-19 are declining by the day in New York, but public health officials continue to report new positive cases and deaths.

As Massachusetts Mandatory Mask Order Begins, Springfield Police Plan To Pass Out Masks

By 5 hours ago
WAMC

     When a mandatory face covering directive takes effect in Massachusetts on Wednesday, the emphasis in Springfield will be on education, not enforcement.

New Rochelle Mayor Talks About City's Focus After Being In The COVID Spotlight

By Allison Dunne 6 hours ago
New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson
Courtesy of the Office of the New Rochelle mayor

New Rochelle, New York was once the epicenter of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. In March, there was a containment zone set up for two weeks before the implementation of statewide orders. That same month, New Rochelle became the site of New York’s first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Mayor Noam Bramson about how the city has been faring since.