NYS Senator Crafts Bill To Reduce Truck Emissions

By Allison Dunne
A state senator has introduced a bill to help New York meet its climate goals by reducing truck and bus emissions.

Democratic state Senator Jen Metzger is sponsoring a bill that directs the Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner to announce rules and regulations establishing targets for the sales of zero emissions heavy duty vehicles in New York. Her bill would expand the state’s Zero-Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) program for cars and light-duty trucks to include medium- and heavy-duty trucks — a step that was recently taken in California. Metzger says her legislation would help the state meet the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed last year. She says the transportation sector accounts for more than one-third of New York's greenhouse gas emissions, a leading cause of climate change

