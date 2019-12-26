Related Program: 
NYS Senator Carlucci Previews 2020 Session

By Allison Dunne 30 minutes ago
  • Office of NYS Senator David Carlucci

New York state Senator David Carlucci says much will be accomplished in the legislative session that begins in two weeks. The Democrat from Rockland County spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne about topics from legalizing recreational marijuana to revamping the state’s numerous authorities.

State Senator Carlucci, whose 38th District includes most of Rockland County and a piece of Westchester, is hopeful legislators will vote to legalize recreational marijuana.

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors recently approved a toll proposal for the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. And the New York State Bridge Authority Board of Commissioners also just approved a toll increase for the five bridges spanning the Hudson River, from the Bear Mountain to the Rip Van Winkle. Panning out, Carlucci says there should be reform.

Carlucci, in his fifth term, is seeking the Democratic nomination in an increasingly crowded primary field to run for New York’s 17th Congressional District. Congresswoman Nita Lowey is not seeking re-election.

State Senator David Carlucci
recreational marijuana
New York recreational marijuana

