NYS Senator Aims To Ensure Public Health Service Members Have Miltary Benefits

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley is introducing legislation to ensure the military’s public health service members have proper benefits.
Democratic state Senator James Skoufis wants to ensure that the military’s public health service members are provided equal military and veteran benefits under state law. Under federal law, these service members are eligible for military and veteran benefits, just like the armed forces. However, Skoufis says provisions of New York law that define military and veteran benefits do not include public health service members, and his bill would make sure these service members are included. Skoufis says these active service members and veterans are being deprived of tax relief, small business incentives and other benefits to which everyone else in the military is entitled in New York.