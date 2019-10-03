NYS Senate Task Force Holds Discussion, Hearing on Opioids

By Allison Dunne 10 minutes ago
  • Opioids seized by authorities in the Capital Region.
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

There is a New York state roundtable discussion and public hearing Thursday on tackling the opioid epidemic. And it’s being held in Putnam County.

Lower Hudson Valley state Senators David Carlucci and Pete Harckham co-chair the Joint Senate Task Force on Opioids, Addiction and Overdose Prevention with fellow Democrat Gustavo Rivera of the Bronx. The day begins with a roundtable discussion with task force members and local county officials. Representatives from all of the Hudson Valley counties have been invited to participate. The discussion and public hearing are one of seven being held around the state. They began in August, and this is the first one in the Hudson Valley. The public hearing is from 1-to-5 at the Putnam County Training and Operations Center in Carmel. Participation in the roundtable and testimony at the hearing are by invitation only. The public is welcome to attend.

