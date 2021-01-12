NYS Recommends Design Guidelines To Help Protect A Trail In Westchester

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has published design guidelines to encourage local communities to protect a trail in Westchester County.

The Parks Department says the Community Design Guidelines to Support Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park provide recommendations to elected officials, staff, and land use and architectural review boards that oversee proposed development near the 26-mile linear park that runs from Yonkers to Cortlandt. The goal is to help protect the historic integrity of remnants of an early 19th century aqueduct that once supplied New York City drinking water. The aqueduct was in service until 1955 and a park was created in 1968. There will be online public information meetings on the guidelines January 13th at noon and January 14th at 6 p.m. Design guidelines are here. (Scroll down as plans are in alphabetical order.)