 NYS Recommends Design Guidelines To Help Protect A Trail In Westchester | WAMC

NYS Recommends Design Guidelines To Help Protect A Trail In Westchester

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park
    Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park
    Courtesy of the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has published design guidelines to encourage local communities to protect a trail in Westchester County.

The Parks Department says the Community Design Guidelines to Support Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park provide recommendations to elected officials, staff, and land use and architectural review boards that oversee proposed development near the 26-mile linear park that runs from Yonkers to Cortlandt. The goal is to help protect the historic integrity of remnants of an early 19th century aqueduct that once supplied New York City drinking water. The aqueduct was in service until 1955 and a park was created in 1968. There will be online public information meetings on the guidelines January 13th at noon and January 14th at 6 p.m. Design guidelines are here. (Scroll down as plans are in alphabetical order.)

Tags: 
New York State Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation
Old Croton Aqueduct

Related Content

Breakneck Trails Closed Temporarily; Town Supervisor Says Area Was Inundated

By Allison Dunne Apr 24, 2020
View south from Breakneck Ridge
Courtesy of the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference

It’s been called one of the most popular day hikes in America, and has become an overrun destination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Breakneck Ridge and surrounding trails have been closed ahead of a weekend that could have seen thousands more descend upon Putnam County’s Cold Spring area. WAMC”S Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne reports.

Ulster County Residents Hope New Study With Lower Dam Repair Costs Will Save A Lake

By Allison Dunne Aug 19, 2019
Tillson Lake
Andrew Hague / SaveTillsonLake.org

Area residents who have been pushing to save a lake in Ulster County are encouraged by a new engineering report. They hope the report’s findings will convince state officials to repair rather than remove a dam at the lake. And a New York state Senator supports the group’s efforts.