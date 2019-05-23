NYS Public Hearing To Focus On Housing, Code Enforcement

By Allison Dunne 22 minutes ago

Two Democratic New York state senators are holding a public hearing on code enforcement Thursday in Newburgh.

Democratic state Senator James Skoufis of the Hudson Valley, who chairs the Investigations and Government Operations Committee, was in Newburgh in March to announce an ongoing statewide investigation into housing conditions and code enforcement outside New York City. His investigations unit has been examining Newburgh, Albany, Mount Vernon in Westchester County, and the town of Ramapo in Rockland County. Stakeholders from these cities and the town will be on hand at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center for the hearing that runs from 9:30 a.m. until 1. State Senator Brian Kavanagh of Manhattan, who chairs the Committee on Housing, Construction and Community Development, will co-lead the hearing.

The hearing is open to the public and oral testimony is by invitation only, however, the public is welcome to send written testimony to: investigations@nysenate.gov

Tags: 
code enforcement
State Senator James Skoufis
James Skoufis
newburgh
Committee on Investigations and Government Operations

