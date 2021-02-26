NYS Lawmaker Wants To Give Older Residents Better COVID-19 Vaccine Access

A New York state assemblyman from the Hudson Valley is introducing legislation to establish a process to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for older residents.

Democratic Rockland County Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski’s bill would direct the state Department of Health to develop a prioritized appointment process for individuals over the age of 75. Zebrowski says this cohort was given one day of prioritization before the state opened the eligibility list to millions of additional New Yorkers. Under his bill, the Department of Health could direct vaccine administration sites to allocate a certain number or percentage of vaccines to these individuals. The bill would require the health commissioner to issue reports on the progress of such a program, including how many individuals over age 75 have been vaccinated and how many remain.