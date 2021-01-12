 NYS Lawmaker Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Wife | WAMC

NYS Lawmaker Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Wife

A New York lawmaker in charge of the state senate's crime victims committee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking his wife, police said.

State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, 56, faces a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing in connection with the incident Saturday at his Bronx home, NYPD spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason said.

Information on Sepúlveda’s arraignment wasn’t immediately available.

A message seeking comment was left with Sepúlveda’s office. The Democrat has represented parts of the Bronx since 2018.

Police said they were called to Sepúlveda’s home around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for a domestic incident. He and his wife, 40, accused each other of assault, police said.

In Albany, reaction to the allegations against Sepúlveda was swift.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins removed Sepúlveda as chair of the state Senate’s Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee and stripped him of other committee assignments.

“I take these allegations extremely seriously and will be monitoring this situation closely,” Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a Republican from the Buffalo area, called on Sepúlveda to resign immediately if the allegations were true.

“Let me be clear: we cannot tolerate any acts of domestic violence from anyone, especially a sitting member of our Senate Chamber,” Ortt said in a statement.

Tags: 
Luis Sepulveda
New York State Legislature

